Cats of the week: Bronx & May

XENIA — It’s National Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat Month.

All black cats at Greene County Animal Care & Control are 50 percent off now until Sunday, June 9.

GCAC is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.