Posted on by

Cats of the week: Bronx & May


Photos courtesy GCAC Bronx is a buff colored domestic short-haired cat. He’s been neutered and vet-checked and is ready for adoption. He’s chilling with his cat friends at Greene County Animal Care & Control until he finds a new home.

Photos courtesy GCAC Bronx is a buff colored domestic short-haired cat. He’s been neutered and vet-checked and is ready for adoption. He’s chilling with his cat friends at Greene County Animal Care & Control until he finds a new home.


May is a black domestic short-haired cat. She’s been spayed and vet-checked and is ready to be adopted. May can be visited at Greene County Animal Care & Control.


XENIA — It’s National Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat Month.

All black cats at Greene County Animal Care & Control are 50 percent off now until Sunday, June 9.

GCAC is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photos courtesy GCAC Bronx is a buff colored domestic short-haired cat. He’s been neutered and vet-checked and is ready for adoption. He’s chilling with his cat friends at Greene County Animal Care & Control until he finds a new home.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_Bronx.jpgPhotos courtesy GCAC Bronx is a buff colored domestic short-haired cat. He’s been neutered and vet-checked and is ready for adoption. He’s chilling with his cat friends at Greene County Animal Care & Control until he finds a new home.

May is a black domestic short-haired cat. She’s been spayed and vet-checked and is ready to be adopted. May can be visited at Greene County Animal Care & Control.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_May.jpgMay is a black domestic short-haired cat. She’s been spayed and vet-checked and is ready to be adopted. May can be visited at Greene County Animal Care & Control.