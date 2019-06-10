Recorder’s office providing free property deeds to tornado victims

XENIA — The Greene County Recorder’s Office will provide Greene County residents affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes a free copy of their real estate property deed.

According to Greene County Recorder Eric Sears, his office will also provide a copy of the first page of the resident’s current mortgage if they need it.

Residents can find real estate property deeds at www.co.greene.oh.us.

Those unable to obtain their real estate property deed via the website can obtain a copy by visiting the office at 69 Greene Street, third Floor in Xenia.

Questions and concerns can be directed to the Recorder’s Office at 937-562-5270.