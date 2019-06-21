1969 jail time capsule open

We’ll all help you smile.

Down under that pile;

The disgrace is gone

And it will be here a while.

For you finally have it

It would have been a pity.

I’m happy to have been

Today we look at it

People took it to heart,

Then suddenly it took off

He told it by pictures.

How much it was needed.

He begged and he pleaded;

Over getting his jail.

XENIA — At 10 a.m. June 21, 2019, exactly fifty years to the minute that residents witnessed the laying of the cornerstone at the Greene County Jail, its time capsule was opened.

About 100 people attended the 1969 ceremony, held on a truck bed in front of the jail. A half century passed until residents packed the Greene County Commissioners’ meeting room down the street to see the copper time capsule, retrieved earlier from the hollow cornerstone.

“Last May I was looking through the commissioners’ journals and stumbled upon an entry regarding the laying of the cornerstone ceremony for the jail. As an archivist, when I see the words ‘time capsule,’ I get pretty excited,” Greene County Archivist Robin Heise told the crowd.

Heise said County Services crews recently extracted the copper time capsule from the jail.

“This is exciting,” Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said. “The wall was torn down and this box was removed. We found it again.”

Residents and elected officials watched as Heise and staff members pulled out the box’s contents, piece by piece.

“Even though this box was opened yesterday, human eyes have not looked inside it until now,” Heise said. “Here we go.”

Inside were: copies of the Fairborn Daily Herald, Beavercreek News and Xenia Daily Gazette; Sheriff Russell A. Bradley’s badge; a county township trustees and clerks list; a story of the jail campaign and photographic slides; Sheriff (1927-1931) Ohmer Tate’s badge; campaign nail files for commissioners Ray Durnbaugh and James A. Ford; a Clerk of Courts Russell E. Gearhart auto title holder; a jail history; coins; Prosecuting Attorney Reynold C. Hoefflin’s handwritten ceremony speech; a poem by jail committee member Thomas E. Kelley (which he did not have enough time to read at the 1969 ceremony, according to the Gazette, so Heise read it on his behalf); seed from a red buckeye transplanted to the courthouse lawn in April 1969; a photo of Sheriff Ohmer Tate; a county map; a 1968 Gazette photo of officials signing a contract to construct the jail; a county elected officials list; and jail committee members list.

One person, Former Prosecutor Reynold Hoefflin, was present for both ceremonies.

“It brings back memories,” he said after the ceremony. “Time flies. The last time I was in this building it was a movie theater.”

Hoefflin read the same speech he once gave as a 34-year-old prosecutor in front of a brand new jail.

“A great many persons worked long and hard for the construction of this jail,” Hoefflin said again, noting that the campaign began 20 years before that and had been rejected on the ballot four times. “The new jail is thoroughly modern with 128 persons, including 102 men, 14 women, and 12 juveniles as opposed to our old jail, which held about 45. This is a fine structure of which Greene County may be long proud, but let us hope that when the seventh jail has outlived its usefulness the people will not hesitate to replace it. Meanwhile, Sheriff Bradley and I shall do our best to keep it well filled.”

Plans are currently underway for the construction of a new jail.

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greene County Archivist Robin Heise pulls out the first item, 1969 newspapers, from the copper time capsule. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_Robin-7.jpg Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greene County Archivist Robin Heise pulls out the first item, 1969 newspapers, from the copper time capsule. Former Prosecutor Reynold Hoefflin reads the speech he gave at the 1969 ceremony celebrating the laying of the Greene County Jail’s cornerstone. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_FrmrPros-7.jpg Former Prosecutor Reynold Hoefflin reads the speech he gave at the 1969 ceremony celebrating the laying of the Greene County Jail’s cornerstone. Public Outreach Coordinator Melissa Dalton, Multimedia Archivist Elise Kelly and Archivist Assistant Joan Donovan watch as Archivist Robin Heise shows the crowd an empty time capsule. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_EmptyCapsule-7.jpg Public Outreach Coordinator Melissa Dalton, Multimedia Archivist Elise Kelly and Archivist Assistant Joan Donovan watch as Archivist Robin Heise shows the crowd an empty time capsule. Multimedia Archivist Elise Kelly opens a 1969 Greene County map alongside Public Outreach Coordinator Melissa Dalton, Archivist Assistant Joan Donovan and Archivist Robin Heise. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_Map-7.jpg Multimedia Archivist Elise Kelly opens a 1969 Greene County map alongside Public Outreach Coordinator Melissa Dalton, Archivist Assistant Joan Donovan and Archivist Robin Heise. Residents check out the items retrieved from the time capsule. Prosecutor Stephen Haller and Former Prosecutor Reynold Hoefflin talk in the background. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_PublicLooks-7.jpg Residents check out the items retrieved from the time capsule. Prosecutor Stephen Haller and Former Prosecutor Reynold Hoefflin talk in the background. Archivist Robin Heise reads the back of a Gazette photograph depicting the signing of the contract to construct a new jail in 1968. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_BWPhoto-7.jpg Archivist Robin Heise reads the back of a Gazette photograph depicting the signing of the contract to construct a new jail in 1968. Joan Donovan, archivist assistant, unrolls a document alongside Robin Heise, archivist, in the Greene County Commissioners’ meeting room. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_RolledUp-7.jpg Joan Donovan, archivist assistant, unrolls a document alongside Robin Heise, archivist, in the Greene County Commissioners’ meeting room.

Fifty years later …

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Our New Jail By Thomas E. Kelley, jail committee member, 1969 Look at Sheriff Bradley, My, isn’t he pale; He’s still in shock Over getting his jail. He waited for years. He begged and he pleaded; Telling Greene County How much it was needed. He told it by pictures. He’d tell each grand jury; He’d tell it calmly, Sometimes with fury. Year after year We needed a jail; The place grew worse. The story grew stale. Then suddenly it took off Like a great big bird; People took it to heart, The plea finally heard. Today we look at it Almost completed; A final tax levy Many times defeated. I’m happy to have been On the Jail Committee; If the county hadn’t rallied It would have been a pity. So now Sheriff Bradley, Give us a big smile; For you finally have it And it will be here a while. The disgrace is gone Down under that pile; Greene County through We’ll all help you smile.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.