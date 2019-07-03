Xenia prepping for sixth fireworks festival

XENIA — There will be plenty of red, white and booms in Xenia July 5 as the city will host the Xenia Rotary Club’s fifth annual Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks.

The show in the sky begins at 10 p.m., following the popular First Fridays, which runs from 5-9 p.m. in downtown.

“Each year the memorial fireworks and First Friday events bring nearly 10,000 family-friendly visitors to our downtown area for one of the best fireworks displays in the region,” said City Manager Brent Merriman. “We are pleased to provide essential police, fire, and public service department assistance to ensure our citizens have a safe and enjoyable experience. We thank the Rotary Club of Xenia, the Sonnycalb family, Kettering Health Network and Greene Memorial Hospital, and the John and Betty Meyer Foundation, along with a host of other sponsors that help continue this tradition in Downtown Xenia.”

First Fridays will feature music, food, face painting, bouncy houses, a car cruise-in, community displays, street performers, bands, children’s games, animal petting zoos and other entertainment.

The fireworks, produced by Rozzi’s, Inc., will showcase nearly 30 minutes of uninterrupted pyrotechnics. There will be food trucks, walking entertainers, and a special children’s “Super Hero Bicycle Parade” that will proceed from downtown Xenia to Shawnee Park, signaling the kick-off of the fireworks display.

The Super Hero Bike Parade will be for children 14 and under and participants are encouraged to decorate bikes and wear costumes of their favorite super heroes. Participants will line-up and register for the bike parade at the Greene County Courthouse and after arrival in Shawnee Park, will remain for judging, and public awarding of prizes for best presentation.

According to Xenia Rotary Club President Tony Sculimbrene, the Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks represents the essence of the Rotary Club mission.

“For over 98 years, Xenia Rotarians have assisted in the improvement of our community and the support of those in need,” Sculimbrene said. “Our Rotary Club is proud of our members, most of whom are local leaders supporting both local and international humane causes. The fireworks are just one more example of such charitable support of important causes.”

Other sponsors include the Kennedy Property Group, The Stephan Family, Anderson Williamson Insurance, H+B Electric, Dodds Memorials, Reichley Insurance, Montgomery Insurance and Investments, Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Evan Scott Strategic Marketing, ScreenPlay Printing, Four Oaks Early Childhood Intervention and McIlvaine Relators.

This year’s Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks media sponsor is WBZI “Real Roots” Radio, which broadcasts traditional country, bluegrass and Americana music.

For more information visit: www.explorexenia.com, www.XeniaRotary.org or www.Facebook.com/XeniaRotary, www.xeniafirstfridays.com, or www.facebook.com/SonnycalbFireworks.