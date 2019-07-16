Jamestown police still investigating shooting

JAMESTOWN — Police are still searching for suspects in Monday’s home invasion that led to one person being shot.

“We’ve been following .. some leads,” Chief Rodger Tyree said Tuesday. “We’re tracking them down. We have come up with multiple names.”

A 17-year-old male was shot and is in stable condition at an area hospital after confronting three people who attempted to break into a home on West Xenia Road around 6 a.m. July 15.

Tyree said said it was a “targeted incident” and the community is safe.

“This is not a random act,” he said.

Violent crimes are not common in Jamestown. There was a home invasion attempt about five years ago on East Xenia Road that led to shots being fired, according to Tyree. That was the last known shooting.

“They are extremely rare,” he said.

