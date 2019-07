XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Xenia teen.

The office issued an alert Thursday afternoon that 17-year-old Emily Bocock has not been seen since July 11.

She is a 5-foot-3 Caucasian, around 103 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding Bocock’s whereabouts is asked to call 937-372-5111, 1-800-843-5678, or their local law enforcement agency.