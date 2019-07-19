Xenia woman indicted in wrong-way crash

DAYTON — A Xenia woman was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury Thursday on multiple counts of murder and aggravated vehicular homicide as the result of a car accident earlier this year.

Prosecutors say Abby Michaels, 21, deliberately drove the wrong way on I-75 in Moraine March 17 and caused an accident that killed 51-year-old Timmy Thompson, 50-year-old Karen Thompson and their 10-year-old daughter, Tessa.

“There was no indication of slowing down, no indication of going to the side,” said Prosecutor Mat Heck. “This was an intentional act of driving into traffic the wrong way. That’s what makes this so dangerous.”

Her blood alcohol level was measured at .099 – just barely over the legal limit, according to WDTN.

Prosecutors said alcohol was not considered a contributing factor because she caused the crash deliberately.

“This tragedy could have easily been avoided. The defendant was upset and decided to take this action. Evidence shows this defendant knew what she was doing and what she wanted to accomplish,” Heck said.

Michaels is in custody and will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. She is facing six counts of murder, six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, and one count of OVI.

“The evidence that we have so far shows that she was upset and that she had talked about possibly doing this and that was her intent. Unfortunately, what she accomplished was wiping out and murdering this family,” Heck told WDTN.

