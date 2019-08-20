Lane closures slated

GREENE COUNTY — Overhead sign installation requires the following lane closures THIS week:

Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Friday, Aug. 23 – Various lane closures on north and south Interstate 675 between State Route 844 and the U.S. 35 interchange nightly from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day.

In addition, various lane closures on north and south SR 844 between I-675 and the Wright Patterson Air Force Base entrance nightly from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Traffic will be maintained.

Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the upcoming lane closures. All work is contingent upon weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. Move over or slow down.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.