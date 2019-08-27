Community invited to fair secretary’s retirement party

XENIA — Community members are invited to wish Greene County’s long-time fair secretary a happy retirement 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at the fairgrounds’ Administration Building, 120 Fairground Road.

Esther Pierson is retiring after 27 years of service to the fair and the Agricultural Society.

Pierson was involved in Greene County 4-H as a child, and her first job at the fair was writing tickets in 1992. Since then, she’s handled fair sponsorships and vendor contracts and sales, worked with the fair board, assigned reserved parking and camping, and helped both FFA kids and 4-H kids.

She was honored at the fair this year for her dedication and service.