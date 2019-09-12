St. Brigid Choristers seeks members

XENIA — The St. Brigid Choristers is a choral training program preparing children for music ministry and life-long praise of God. Under the guidance of our patroness St. Brigid, we allow children to experience the joy of music in the tradition of the Roman Catholic Church. Created in the image of God, all children have the potential to discover their God-given voices, leading to a life of experiencing beauty.

The Roman Catholic Church has a tradition of “singing schools” that is as old as the system of Western education itself, and choirs as we know them owe their very existence to the Roman Catholic Church. The Second Vatican Council affirmed the important role of choirs in the Mass, and encouraged the sustenance and development of “schools of singing.” Every child has the potential to use their God-given voice to the best of their ability. In addition, through the rehearsal and performance process, children grow more confident in their abilities and in their social interactions, becoming well-formed and responsible adults who contribute to society. A parent who actively supports and encourages a child’s development through music ministry is practicing good stewardship of the child’s developing spirit and soul, gifts from God that must be nurtured, cared for, and cultivated.

Eligibility

Boys and girls Grades 3-8 may participate in the Choristers. For more information, or to register for the choir, please contact Dr. Douglas O’Neill at doneil@stbrigidxenia.org. For more information on Dr. O’Neill, visit his website at www.douglasoneill.com.

Commitments

Sunday mornings 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Midweek rehearsals (choose 2)

Tuesday 3 – 3:50 p.m. or 4 – 4:50 p.m.

Wednesday 3 – 3:50 p.m.

Thursday 3 – 3:50 p.m. or 4 – 4:50 p.m.

Affiliations

The St. Brigid Choristers are affiliated with two significant children’s choir organizations.

RSCM America is an ecumenical association of children’s choir programs, holding in common a children’s choir training method that has proven effective over decades of use. Through RSCM, choristers increase their knowledge of singing technique, musical skills, and the church liturgies. As they achieve the goals that are set for them, the are awarded medals and ribbons. RSCM also hosts summer choir camps, where the children can interact with others who share their interest. St. Brigid is the only RSCM affiliated choir in the Miami Valley. https://www.rscmamerica.org/

American Federation Pueri Cantores is an organization of Roman Catholic children’s choirs, hosting regional festivals in which the children can participate. https://www.pcchoirs.org

Child Safety

Understandably, parents have concern about the safety of their children in the presence of adults. Archdiocesan policy requires two VIRTUS-trained adults to be present at all times with the children, thus maximizing the protection of the children. If you are interested in volunteering to assist with the supervision of the children, and are VIRTUS trained, or willing to go through the training, please contact Dr. O’Neill.

Registration

Registration is required in order to join the choir, so that we can adequately determine needs. Either contact Dr. O’Neill, or complete this Google Form:

https://forms.gle/4MQGhHbqgvfNUAKm9

For more information, contact Dr. Douglas O’Neill, Organist and Choir Director at St. Brigid Catholic Church at 372-3193 ext. 116 or email doneill@stbrigidxenia.org.