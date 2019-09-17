Miller receives top honor from XPD

XENIA — Det. Matthew Miller garnered the Xenia Police Division’s top honor during the 28th annual Police Awards ceremony at the Xenia Police Training Center.

Miller, a 17-year veteran, was awarded the Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest” Award.

The Casey Elliott “City’s Finest” Award was named after C.K. Elliott, who joined the Xenia Police Division as a patrol officer in 1943. He ultimately rose to become police captain and then acting police chief. Two days after retiring, Elliott became bailiff in the municipal court. His career serving the citizens of Xenia totaled 35 years and the Ohio Senate later passed a resolution for him calling him a “truly outstanding Ohioan.” The Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest” Award was set up by the Elliott family in recognition of police officers who distinguish themselves through an outstanding accomplishment, bravery or humanitarian service in police work.

Miller was recognized for his dedication to law enforcement and to the Xenia Police Division. He has served as a field-training officer, evidence technician, BAC operator, bike patrol officer and OLC president. He has served as a detective since 2014 and is the division’s primary property room manager and arson investigator. Most recently, he was appointed the commander over the Division’s Special Technology Unit. This team remains very active since its inception and has been used for multiple callouts and mutual aid requests.

“Detective Matt Miller exemplifies the dedication and selflessness that we expect from our Officers,” said Chief Randy Person. “Matt can be depended upon to take the right action at the right time to help those in need in our community.”

Telecommunicator of the Year was presented to Bambi Branchfield for always going above and beyond in her role as a communications operator.

Leadership Awards were presented to Sgt. Lon Etchison and Rob Swihart for their continued outstanding leadership within the organization.

The Silver Shield Commendation was presented to Chris Reed for the highest level of overall patrol operations within the patrol section.

The Meritorious Service Awards was presented to Miller and Allison Mumpower for an act which involved saving a life.

The Xenia Police Division presented more than 63 commendations during the ceremony. The following officers and communications operators were also recognized: Sergeants Matt Cvitkovich, Matt Foubert, and Jeff Osburn, detectives Holly Clay, Jeff Moore, Doug Sparks, and David Wilson, officers Becky Andorfer, Brian Atkins, Ellyn Board, Jarrod Cecil, David Elliott, Rudy Jones, Rob Kelley, Ryan Linnell, Dean Margioras, Jackie Masur, Philip Pierson, Chad Roelker, Tim Roop, Chad Shelley, Daniel Smith, Ezekiel Smith, Tony Vitale, Pat Walsh, and Terry Zoerb, and communications operators Molly Davis, TJ Fries, Becky Haas, Jillian Hughes, and Kimberly Wheeler.