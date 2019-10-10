Hospital Auxiliary to hold $5 sale

XENIA — The Greene Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will sponsor a $5 sale on Tuesday, October 22 from 7 am to 6 pm and Wednesday October 23 from 7 am to 3 pm. The sale will be held in the Vera Schneider lobby of the hospital.

The vender, Masquerade, promises a wide assortment of watches, necklaces, earrings, rings, pins, scares, hats, tote bags, flashlights and many other gift items suitable for both men and women. Everything at the sale is priced at $5. All merchandise is guaranteed.

All proceeds will be used for the benefit of the patients of Greene Memorial Hospital. The auxiliary supports Greene Memorial Hospital with time and talent as well as providing gifts for mammography and cardiac rehab patients. The most recent large donation was for “hush” curtains which are used in pre-op for additional privacy for the patients.. Books and magazines are provided for patient comfort and the volunteers provide other assistance and support toward the well-being of the patients.

For further information about the sale contact Volunteer Coordinator Linda Richardson at 937-352-2193.