Early voting has begun

XENIA — Early voting is underway at 551 Ledbetter Road for the Tuesday, Nov. 5 general election.

All registered voters may choose to vote early at the Greene County Board of Elections Office.

According to Board of Elections Director Llyn McCoy, 796 voters have voted early or absentee as of 2 p.m. Oct. 14.

Early in-person voting

Week Two: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18

Week Three: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 25

Week Four: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 1

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

Week of Election Day: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4

Absentee voting

All voters whose registration is up-to-date can alternatively choose to vote absentee.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is three days before the election. Voters can submit their absentee ballot in person or by mail to the Board of Elections office. If delivered in person, the ballot must be dropped off at the office before the close of the polls on Election Day. If mailed, ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, absentee ballots are the first votes counted on Election Night.

Election Day voting

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Election Day.

More information

Voters can view candidates and issues lists on the board’s website, co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections

Voters can find applications for absentee ballots, their voting location, sample ballot and more voting information at sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/

The voter registration deadline has passed for this election, but residents can register to vote in time for the next election by using a form on the board’s website.