AG selects Xenia grad for opioid prevention committee

CEDARVILLE — Dr. Beth Delaney, associate professor of nursing at Cedarville University, has been named a member of the Ohio Attorney General’s Scientific Committee on Opioid Prevention and Education (SCOPE).

“It has been an unexpected honor to be a part of the SCOPE committee,” Delaney, a Xenia High School alum, said. “My hope is more lives will be saved from the difficult challenges of substance use disorder, and we will see a healthier Ohio.”

SCOPE launched in June and is tasked with finding substance abuse prevention strategies. The committee is comprised of field experts in medicine, nursing, pharmacy practice, human relations, prevention, behavioral economics, data analysis, epidemiology and medical anthropology.

“Our hope is that this multidisciplinary group can continue to better understand what is happening by looking at the research evidence and make recommendations to Attorney General Yost,” Delaney said. “We will also hope to be better equipped to help individuals to prevent substance use disorder from ever happening.”

Along with teaching, Delaney is a family nurse practitioner at the Dayton Physicians Network, focusing on oncology, cancer survivorship, palliative care and hospice. She also serves as board chairperson for HerStory house, a women’s addiction recovery house, and on the leadership team for the recovery ministry at A House of Prayer in Xenia.