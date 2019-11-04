Carroll drama to perform The Little Dog Laughed

RIVERSIDE — Carroll High School Freedom Players will perform The Little Dog Laughed on November 15th at 7pm, 16th at 7pm, and 17th at 2pm. Produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. and written by Vera and Ken Tarpley, The Little Dog Laughed is an enduring story of a family in 1940’s small town USA. The story centers on Laurie, a sophomore psychology student, who comes home for the summer and can’t resist diagnosing her family, friends, and even her mother’s tea party guests! She has turned the house into an experimental maze and her family into an emotional mess. Take a step back in time, and enjoy this simple story of growing up. With over 40 dedicated Carroll Students involved, this show is a must see! For more information on Carroll’s production go to www.carrollhs.org. The Carroll Freedom Players are directed by Mrs. Toni Weitz. Set Directors are Mr. Andrew Becker and Mr. Josh Weitz.

On Sunday, November 17, patrons can enjoy a Tea Party themed luncheon before the show. Doors open at 12pm and the show starts at 2pm. Reserved seating is required for lunch. Entire tables are available for purchase. Reserve your ticket today at www.carrollhs.org or call (937) 253-8188.

Food and drink is available for purchase before the show and at intermission.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.carrollhs.org, at the school office, or at the door. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $8.00 for students and senior citizens. Children 5 and under are free. Luncheon Tickets (which includes admission to the play) are $16 for adults and $14 for students and senior citizens. A table of 8 guests will cost $110. Reservations are required for the Luncheon.