Black Friday blood donors to get Winterfest ticket

DAYTON — Donors can “step into a world of holiday fun” with a free ticket to “WinterFest at Kings Island” when they register to donate the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Thanksgiving week is a challenging time for maintaining the blood supply to area hospitals. CBC is closed Thursday, Nov. 28 for the holiday and there are no mobile blood drives scheduled Nov. 29-30.

With the help of long-time supporter Kings Island, CBC will thank donors for taking time to give blood on the Friday after Thanksgiving with a free ticket to WinterFest at Kings Island. Everyone who registers to donate will also receive CBC’s Blood Donor Winter Scarf.

WinterFest transforms the Kings Island park into a warm and nostalgic celebration of the season with 10 enchanting winter wonderlands. WinterFest begins Nov. 22 and continues select nights through Dec. 31. The free ticket is good for any operating night of WinterFest. Go to www.visitkingsisland.com for dates and times.

The Dayton CBC Donor Center includes the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.