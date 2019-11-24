Sheriff: Help available for people in crisis

XENIA — After deputies responded to a situation Nov. 21, the Greene County sheriff is reminding citizens that there is help for those who need it.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched around 8 p.m. to a distraught female on the overpass of Stringtown Road over U.S. Route 35. The woman was described as hysterical. Deputies arrived within five minutes and found her sitting on the side of the overpass, her legs dangling over the side of the bridge approximately 25 feet above U.S. Route 35.

The first deputy on scene spoke to the woman and reassured her he was there to help. As he approached her, he pulled her back over the side of the overpass to safety. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Sheriff Gene Fischer said he is proud of how the deputies handled the situation and is grateful that no one was injured and that this individual has the opportunity to seek help.

Residents in need of help can call TCN Behavioral Health’s 24 Hour Crisis Hotline at 937-376-8701.