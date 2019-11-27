Dog of the week: Willow

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. GCAC will be closed Thanksgiving day. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Willow is a 1-2 year old brown hound mix. She has been spayed and vet-checked. Willow would be extra grateful for a loving family to adopt her this Thanksgiving week.