Developmental Disabilities Council seeks input

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council (Ohio DD Council) has released a survey to identify problems and needs that should be addressed for Ohioans with disabilities across the state.

The input will be used to develop the statewide developmental disabilities council’s Five-Year State Plan, a strategic plan that will drive the council’s mission to create change that improves independence, productivity, and inclusion for people with developmental disabilities and their families in community life.

The Five-Year State Plan Public Survey is the first step in identifying problems and needs. This survey is directed to three different audiences: people with developmental disabilities, family members and guardians, and professionals and other stakeholders.

The state plan, agreed upon by its governor-appointed council members, will help in developing specific grant proposals toward relevant projects across Ohio that will positively impact people with developmental disabilities, family members and guardians and other stakeholders.

The survey is available online at bit.ly/34yjX75 and open until Friday, Jan. 31.