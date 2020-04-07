Farm forum offering agriculture scholarships

XENIA — The deadline to apply for an agriculture scholarship through Greene County Farm Forum is Friday, April 17.

Students wishing to apply for financial help in an agriculture related field of study are urged to submit an application.

Greene County Farm Forum will award up to $4,000 in scholarships to a maximum of four deserving students who are current year graduating students or college freshmen pursuing higher education in a field related to agriculture.

Those applying must be a resident of Greene County or have attended Greene County schools.

Interested students can email scholarship chair Jim Byrd at byrdhouse9@sbcglobal.net or call him at 937-429-1805 for an application.