Library board to meet virtually

XENIA — The board of trustees of the Greene County Public Library system will hold its next regular meeting 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the board will meet virtually.

Any members of the public who wish to attend can send a request to comments@gcpl.lib.oh.us no later than noon on April 8.

“The board is doing its best during this time to social distance, while still maintaining the public’s right to participate in board meetings,” said Greene County Public Library Executive Director Karl Colón. “This is the most accessible way to conduct the meeting while practicing responsible social distancing.”

Public participation guidelines can be found in Section 1J of the Public Policy Manual, available online at greenelibrary.info/policies/section-1/#1J.

The library board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August when there is no meeting. For more information about the library, visit greenelibrary.info.