U.S. Route 35 Superstreet lane closures scheduled

GREENE COUNTY – Preliminary work continues next week on U.S. Route 35 for the Superstreet project between T.R. 48 (Factory Road) and T.R. 1217 (Orchard Lane).

Crews will be placing temporary pavement and concrete barrier, as well as conducting bridge and electrical work in preparation for the safety improvement project.

Various lane closures will be in effect in the eastbound direction Monday through Friday, April 13 through April 17, from approximately 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the work zone, and all work will be contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For additional information regarding ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information across the state, visit www.OHGO.com.