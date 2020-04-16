One Bistro receives grant to provide meals

XENIA — One Bistro, the pay what you can or pay more restaurant in Xenia, received a $5,000 grant from the CareSource Foundation.

The grant will enable One Bistro to feed more than 800 who are in need. The restaurant normally provides around 500 free meals each month due to those who “pay it forward” and from sponsorships from other donors and organizations.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and under a statewide stay at home order when folks were losing their jobs, feeling lost, fearful and isolated, One Bistro was committed to continuing to feed our neighbors,” said One Bistro Board President, Denise Davis. “As we prayerfully moved forward in faith, you can only imagine our excitement when CareSource awarded One Bistro a $5,000 grant. Thank you, CareSource, for helping us provide hope, love and a nutritious meal to our neighbors in need, especially during a time of extraordinary uncertainty. Through your generosity, our cup runneth over.”

The CareSource Foundation provides grants to nonprofits who are working to eliminate poverty, provide services to low and moderate-income families, build healthier communities and develop innovative approaches to address significant social issues.