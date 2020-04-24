BOE encouraging voters to drop off ballots in box

XENIA — The director of the Greene County Board of Elections is encouraging voters to drop off voted ballots in the silver ballot box outside the board office between now and Tuesday evening.

The secure box at 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia is available to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Ballots must be dropped off by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 — the last day of Ohio’s vote-by-mail primary — to be counted.

Voted ballots may also be mailed to the Greene County Board of Elections if postmarked by Monday, April 27 and must be received by Friday, May 8.

“All of the requests that we have received until today have been processed [and] ballots are in the mail. We have had over 32,000 applications for this extended election and the volume of mail is huge,” Llyn McCoy, board director, said, adding that voters in Greene County are receiving their ballots. “Voters will continue to receive their ballots including on Tuesday.”

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, individuals who requested an absentee ballot by 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 and did not receive their ballot by Tuesday, April 28 would be allowed to come to the Greene County Board of Elections on Tuesday, April 28 and ask to vote a provisional ballot.

“Voters who have received their absentee ballot should not appear and ask to vote a provisional ballot,” McCoy said by email. “Just as a reminder, voters who requested an absentee ballot and did not receive it by Tuesday, April 28 will not vote on a voting machine. Provisional ballots require additional paperwork and are paper ballots. Provisional ballots will not be counted at the unofficial canvas.”

Voters who have requested ballots can track the status of their ballot by visiting VoteOhio.gov and clicking “Track Your Ballot,” using county and name to search.

To request an absentee ballot:

— Print a request from the Greene County Board of Elections website: www.co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections

— Complete, sign, and mail it to Greene County Board of Elections, 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385 or drop off applications in the silver ballot box outside of the same office. Voters should write 03/17/2020 in the “Date of Election” space and check the “Primary Election” box. They must then choose “Political party ballot” or “Issues only ballot.” If choosing “Political party ballot,” they must write Democrat or Republican next to “Name of Political Party.”

— Or, write and mail a letter to the Greene County Board of Elections. Include name, address, address to send the ballot to if different from home address, telephone number, birth date, Ohio driver’s license number or the last four digits of Social Security number, election for which you are requesting ballot, party affiliation, and a statement that you are a qualified voter and signature of voter.

— Or, call the Greene County Board of Elections at 937-562-6170 and request that an absentee application be mailed to you.

Election results

McCoy said unofficial results will be reported to the secretary of state by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28. On that day, the board will set the date for its official canvass, which must be completed by Tuesday, May 19.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

