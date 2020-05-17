Drive-by surprise

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Members of the Central State Alumni Greene County Chapter took part in a “drive-by gifting” to a pair of Xenia High School students planning to attend Central State University in the fall. They surprised Olivia Wakefield and Chloe Grisso with a CSU gift bag on Friday. Pictured is Wakefield (left) and CSU alum Carla Jones with parents Tammy and Sean in the background.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Members of the Central State Alumni Greene County Chapter with Olivia Wakefield.

Submitted photo

CSU alumni with Chloe Grisso after surprising her with a drive-by gifting.