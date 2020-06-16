Incoming CSU freshman killed in Akron

WILBERFORCE — An incoming Central State University freshman was shot and killed in Akron earlier in the week.

Na’kia Crawford, 18, was shot multiple times and killed early in the afternoon on June 14 as she sat in her vehicle with her grandmother at an Akron intersection, heavy.com reported.

According to a release from CSU, Crawford had committed to attend Central State in the fall to study computer science.

“Na’kia … possessed the intelligence and promise that any university would have eagerly welcomed among its student body,” a statement from the school said. “Sadly, this tragedy has robbed the world of seeing what Na’kia could have achieved at Central and in life. The entire Central State University Community mourns her loss and sends our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Crawford was transported to Akron City Hospital where she died from her injuries around 1:15 on Monday. Her grandmother was not injured. Officers recovered shell casings from the scene but no arrests have been made, according to an Akron Police Department statement.

A social media post described Crawford as “so sweet, so innocent,” while another said “We will find her justice.”

Crawford https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_Crawford.jpg Crawford

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.