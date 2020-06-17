Fair dates set, details forthcoming

XENIA — The 2020 Greene County Fair is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 8.

Greene County Fair Board members met Monday and formally voted to host a “modified full fair,” according to a social media post by the fairgrounds.

The five-day fair will include Junior Fair activities, limited grandstands events, rides, games, concessions, and camping, officials said online.

“Please understand that this is a work in progress,” the post continues.

As committees continue to work on the schedule, the Facebook page has promised weekly updates on what exactly the fair will entail.

Last week, the fair board decided it would move forward with the fair after meeting with Greene County Public Health officials, receiving state aid, and working through committee conversations about the details. The state has provided guidelines that must be followed in order to hold a fair, and to receive funding.

The board said it will continue to work with the county health department to ensure safety protocols will be met for participants and attendees, regardless of what the fair will look like.

“Please remember this year the fair will not look the same as prior years and some events will not be held at all,” fair officials said last week. “These changes are only for 2020 at this time.”

