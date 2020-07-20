Cat of the week: Nala

Submitted photo Nala is a 1-year-old domestic medium-haired cat with an orange coat. She weighs 6 pounds. Greene County Animal Care & Control staff write, “For those who remember the ‘Lion King,’ you’ll know exactly why this beautiful girl has her name. Nala loves to lay on her throne and view everything the light touches. She tends to be a little reserved at first but quick to warm to her new friends. She’s sweet and looking for that perfect lap to survey her new home.” If interested, visit co.greene.oh.us — Departments — Animal Control — Adoptions — Cat Adoptions and submit an application for a meet and greet.
XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia is back to full services with a few changes.
The shelter remains closed to the public except by appointment only. Residents can call the main line at 937-562-7400 to report their pet missing or to schedule an appointment to pick up their pet. Profiles for adoptable pets can be found at Petango.com and www.co.greene.oh.us/113/Adoptions. After an adoption application is submitted, staff will contact potential adopters to set up a meet time with the animal. Those who need to surrender a pet can also call the main line. The dog adoption fee is $135 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, heartworm test, worming treatment, flea treatment, micro chipping, and current year registration. The cat adoption fee is $90 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, FELV testing, worming treatment, flea treatment, and micro chipping.
Submitted photo Nala is a 1-year-old domestic medium-haired cat with an orange coat. She weighs 6 pounds. Greene County Animal Care & Control staff write, “For those who remember the ‘Lion King,’ you’ll know exactly why this beautiful girl has her name. Nala loves to lay on her throne and view everything the light touches. She tends to be a little reserved at first but quick to warm to her new friends. She’s sweet and looking for that perfect lap to survey her new home.” If interested, visit co.greene.oh.us — Departments — Animal Control — Adoptions — Cat Adoptions and submit an application for a meet and greet.