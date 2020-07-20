BOCC passes resolution for public health levy renewal

XENIA — Greene County commissioners passed a resolution of necessity Thursday to renew a .8-mill levy for the Greene County Board of Health.

The commissioners requested certification from Greene County Auditor David Graham, per Ohio Revised Code. Graham said he signed it Friday morning; next the commissioners will have to pass a resolution to proceed.

If it is ultimately placed on the Nov. 3 ballot, voters will decide whether or not to pass the renewal levy.

According to the resolution, the tax would be used to benefit the Greene County Board of Health to help fund its health programs including child and senior services, control of tuberculosis and communicable diseases, food and water protection, health and education, safe communities, HIV/AIDS diagnosis and education, and emergency preparedness and response.

The renewal of the existing .8-mill levy would be for five years, from 2021 to 2025, first due in 2022.

Graham said the last new levy the county put on the ballot was for the Greene County Park District in November 2015. Since then, county levies have been renewals, like this public health levy.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

