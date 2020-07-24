County parties call for speaker’s resignation

XENIA — Greene County Democratic and Republican parties are calling on Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Larry Householder to resign.

Householder was one of five arrested Tuesday as part of a racketeering investigation related to their alleged participation in a bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants to save from closure, according to the affidavit filed with a criminal complaint.

A spokesperson from the local chapter of the Democratic party, in a statement issued Wednesday night, said Householder is accused of violating the public trust.

“The former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and at least eight other Republican representatives were identified in the affidavit and as such, we call on the Ohio Republican Party to condemn this corruption,” the party said in a release. “We also call on the Ohio Republican Party to work transparently with the FBI to complete the investigation as expeditiously as possible and request all others involved to resign.”

In an email Thursday a representative from the county’s Republican party called the news out of Columbus “very concerning, Republican or Democrat.”

“The Greene County Republican Party Leadership is outraged by what has happened in the Ohio House of Representatives,” John Caupp, executive chair, said. “Every individual deserves to be considered innocent until proven guilty; it is apparent reading a summary of the affidavit that Larry Householder’s leadership as Speaker of the House will be severely compromised. We join Governor DeWine, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken, and many others asking that Representative Householder step down immediately as Speaker of the House.”

Caupp said while it is disappointing to see elected officials “be so greedy and power hungry,” it is fortunate for Ohio citizens that they have now been exposed.

