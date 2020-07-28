Area colleges eligible for more CARES Act money

XENIA — Higher education institutions in Greene County are among those around the state eligible to tap into $200 million in federal coronavirus relief aid approved by the State of Ohio Controlling Board.

Public schools will receive $127.3 million, with $5.4 million going to Wright State and $1.5 million going to Central State. Private non-profits will receive $51.8 million, including $2.02 million to Cedarville, $337,881 to Wilberforce, and $8,446 to Payne Theological Seminary. Community colleges will receive $18.1 million, including $627,014 to Clark State, which has campuses in Beavercreek and Xenia.

Proprietary (for profit) schools — barber colleges, beauty academies, etc. — are getting $1,940,447, while career centers are receiving $781,099, including $3,615 to the Greene County Vocational School District.

The funding is strictly for COVID-19-related expenses on campus, according to Jeff Robinson, director of communications for the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

“That would include modifications that had to be made, plexiglass, PPE, etc., things that were not already in the school’s budget. This is different from the CARES Act emergency funding that went directly to campuses earlier in the year,” Robinson said via email.

Cedarville University plans to use its allocation of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to offset expenses incurred in the implementation of its “Caring Well. Staying Well. COVID-19 Operating Plan,” according to CU spokesperson Clem Boyd.

“We will carefully follow guidance that is forthcoming from state officials on how these funds may be used,” he said in an email. “We are grateful to the governor for making these resources available to protect our students, faculty, and staff.”

Wright State plans to use the money for cleaning as well as equipment to facilitate online learning, such as laptops and cameras.

“It’s important to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and visitors to the university, but it’s also important to protect the quality of education available to our students, even during a pandemic,” said Seth Bauguess, WSU’s director of communications.

The amount each school is eligible for was determined at the state level, Robinson said.

Eligible institutions will be required to submit an initial application attesting to their knowledge of the allowable uses of funds and acknowledging their intent to expend the funds accordingly, according to controlling board documents. Allocations will be subject to review to ensure that all expenditures are allowable in accordance with the federal CARES Act.

Ohio State is eligible for the most money at nearly $27.5 million.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507. London Bishop contributed to this report.

