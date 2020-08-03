GCSED offices temporarily relocating

XENIA — Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department (GCSED) is currently undergoing building renovations at its administrative offices at 667 Dayton-Xenia Road.

In order provide seamless customer service, various offices will be temporarily relocating to other work locations as follows:

— Cashier’s office will be moved to 420 Factory Road, Gate B starting Wednesday, Aug. 5 until further notice. GCSED cashier office will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 4 to make the move. All currently available methods of payment will be accepted at the temporary location. The night drop box for checks will remain at the main office at 667 Dayton-Xenia Road. Payments can also be made online at www.invoicecloud.com/GCSED, by phone at 855-925-1665, and by mail at PO Box 340, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

— Billing office will be moved into trailers in the north parking lot at 667 Dayton-Xenia Road in mid-August. Onsite signage will provide more details.

— Project management (water/sewer permits, irrigation meters, and hose bibs) have moved to 2145 Greene Way Boulevard.

Face coverings and social distancing are required at all GCSEDfacilities.

For further information, contact GCSED at 937-562-7450.