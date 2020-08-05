GCCC to offer lab days, remote learning

XENIA — Greene County Career Center (GCCC) students will start the year off in a new building with a new plan for learning.

Last week career center officials released their COVID-19 Response Plan, announcing the school at 532 Innovation Drive in Xenia will offer a hybrid learning model — a mix of in-person instruction and remote learning — for the 2020-2021 school year. The first day of school is set for Tuesday, Aug. 25.

“The goal of this plan is to safely maximize the amount of time students can be present for hands-on learning experiences within their specific career technical labs,” the plan states. ” … Due to the nature of Career Technical Education, virtual learning does not provide the most optimal learning environment.”

Thus, students in career tech programs will receive all training on campus for instruction and hands-on learning in technical labs. All academic instruction will be provided through remote learning.

GCCC students will be divided into two groups — first year students and second year students — and will alternate between attending classes on campus and remotely. During the first quarter, the first year cohort will be on campus for technical labs on Tuesdays and Thursdays while the second year cohort will attend in-person on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The off-campus days will be designated for remote learning.

The plan intends to eliminate the number of students in hallways and common spaces. Students will also stay with their lab group during lunch to limit exposure to others and help with contact tracing.

Face-to-face support will be available during career technical education days. During remote learning, teachers will post weekly learning plans on Monday morning and will also offer live learning opportunities.

As COVID-19 conditions change, the plan is also subject to modification. In the event of Greene County moving to a Level Four (purple) public health advisory, GCCC would move to complete remote instruction if mandated, according to the current plan. GCCC could also decide to return to full-time face-to-face instruction if conditions allow.

“It must be acknowledged that some level of risk is inevitable,” the document says. “The focus on consistent student attendance, including exposure and engagement in learning, should be balanced with a priority on the health and safety of students, families and educators. Ultimately, the first line of defense regarding health monitoring lies in the hands of parents/guardians.”

Protocol is for students and staff to self-assess each morning before arriving at school, as well as have a temperature check at the front door. The guide also outlines when students must stay home based on symptoms and when to return to school, isolation, and departure steps if a student or staff member exhibits symptoms while in the building, and quarantine measures if one has been exposed, diagnosed, or is presumed positive for COVID-19.

Other safety protocols listed in the document detail hand washing, facial coverings, physical distancing, and sanitizing.

Visitors will be limited. Breakfast and lunch will still be available for purchase or pick-up daily. Staff will assist students who have limited or no access to internet. Busing will still be provided by each partner school district.

To view the full plan, visit greeneccc.com.

