Wickline keeps family tradition going

XENIA — If you’re a Wickline, you show cattle in the fair.

It’s what you do.

“This is a tradition that my family has,” Wesley Wickline said.

The 2020 Cedarville High School graduate — and reigning showman of showmen — carried on that legacy quite well Thursday, winning the beef showmanship at the Greene County Fair. The final drive featured a group including current class winners and/or former winners.

“There was a lot of good showmen in there,” Wickline said. “I’m proud.”

Wickline, who has one year in 4-H left, is going out on top. He decided this was his last year showing steers and will move on to a different type of cattle in 2021.

“This was a good year to end on,” he said. “It’s something that I’ve been doing since I’ve been 9. I feel I’m at the top of where (I should be).”

He said every year he has learned “more and more.”

“I have to thank 4-H for that,” Wickline said.

The tradition will continue, however.

Well, sort of.

Wickline’s cousins, Luisa Christian, Isaiah Christian, and Maria Christian, along with Molly Mossing and William Mossing, all participated in the beef showmanship as well as other beef shows. They all had success as well. Molly won her class (intermediate) and joined Wickline in the final drive. William was second in the intermediate class, while Isaiah was third in intermediate, Wickline said. Maria finished second in the junior class.

“Almost all of us were in the final drive,” Wickline said.

And for him, it really was the final drive.

At least with steers.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Wesley Wickline leads his steer around the ring, en route to winning his final beef showmanship competition. Next year, his final in 4-H, he plans to show a different type. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/08/web1_DSC_0225.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Wesley Wickline leads his steer around the ring, en route to winning his final beef showmanship competition. Next year, his final in 4-H, he plans to show a different type.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.