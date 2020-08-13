Fairborn pharmacy tech indicted on drugs charges

DAYTON — A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted a Fairborn pharmacy technician for aggravated possession of drugs and theft of drugs.

In an indictment filed Aug. 11, grand jurors alleged that Skylynn Greene, 23, obtained, possessed, or used Methylphenidate in January 2020, totaling two counts of the fifth-degree felony. The indictment also lists 11 counts of theft of “a dangerous drug” — a fourth-degree felony — from Walgreens between September 2019 and January 2020.

In a letter dated Jan. 15, State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy suspended Greene’s Ohio registration as a certified pharmacy technician. Greene was entitled to a hearing before the board, but did not request one, according to Ali Simon, public and policy affairs liaison for the board.

Allegations listed in that document indicate that Greene, while working at a Walgreens in Dayton, was seen on video surveillance stealing Amphetamine salt combo and Ibuprofen from the pharmacy two days in a row in January.

The next day, during an interview with a board agent, Greene allegedly said she was addicted to the medication she had been stealing from the pharmacy since fall 2019, and had been ingesting it at work, according to the document. A board agent retrieved substances from Greene during a search.

The board indicated that the fourth-degree felonies, if proven, are punishable by a maximum of $500 per violation while the fifth-degree felonies are punishable by a maximum fine of $2,500 each.

Greene is scheduled to appear at Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, Aug. 25.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

