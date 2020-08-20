Community members honored by Knights of Columbus

FAIRBORN — In a normal year, March is the time of year in which the Fairborn Council 3724 Knights of Columbus presents the Blue Coat Awards, intended to honor police, firefighters, and other individuals for their service to the community.

Instead, this year, the world locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony and dinner held at Mary, Help of Christians, normally attended by upwards of 150 people, was rescheduled for August. However, with the pandemic still ongoing, the Knights have adapted and moved to a more flexible method of honoring those first responders.

Over the course of a few weeks, the Knights of Columbus is presenting the 47th annual BCA awards at the location of each agency that nominated an honoree. This past week, the Knights of Columbus traveled to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and conducted a presentation at the KoC Council meeting room in Fairborn. The Knights were joined by State Rep. Rick Perales for each ceremony.

The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol chose to honor Trooper Jaysen P. Kelly as the Blue Coat Awards Trooper of the Year.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office chose to honor Lt. Robin Wooten for the KoC Blue Coat Awards Deputy Sheriff of the Year.

Several awards were presented to designated recipients in an awards ceremony held prior to the August council business meeting. The KoC presented the Knight Award to Past Grand Knight John A. Wolfe, the Volunteer Award to Herbert Edwards, the Scout Award to Donald Macleod IV, the Ohio State Council State Youth Award to Jonathan Karhoff, the Youth Award to Emily C. Petachi, and the Citizen Award to Grand Knight Eugene O. Erbacher.

Presentations for the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Security Force Officer, Firefighter, and Wounded Warrior will take place next week.

Submitted photos Fairborn Council 3724 Knights of Columbus recently visited the Greene County Sheriff's Office to honor the nominee for the Blue Coat Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award. Pictured are Rep. Rick Perales, Past Grand Knight (PGK) John A. Wolfe, Honoree Lt. Robin Wooten, Grand Knight Eugene Erbacher and Sheriff Gene Fischer. Rep. Rick Perales, Lt. Matthew Schmenk, Honoree Trooper Jaysen P. Kelly, Grand Knight Eugene Erbacher and Past Grand Knight John Wolfe assemble for the award presentation.

