Part II: GCPH in the 1990s

Editor’s note: This is Part II of this month’s Centennial Celebration series covering Greene County Public Health in the 1990s.

Community health services activities

Planned Parenthood started a clinic at the health district.

The health district received the first funding for the Welcome Home program. The program would provide home visits to first-time and teenage mothers.

Environmental health activities

The Xenia landfill was slated to close in October 1990.

Throughout 1992, a food service operation known as Ko-Reo Inn had significant difficulties coming into compliance with food regulations. Employees were driving a motor vehicle across food prior to preparation according to a complaint provided to the health district. Three pages of critical and non-critical violations were found. The establishment voluntarily closed in December 1992.

The board considered adopting hotel/motel regulations.

The villages of Cedarville, Clifton and Spring Valley were each having problems with sewage. Spring Valley took action to have residents hook up to sanitary sewers.

The Southwest Portland Cement Co. in Fairborn had requested to burn 60 million gallons of solid toxic waste. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has statutory authority over permitting facilities that burn hazardous material and allowed for the chemicals to be burned. The company indicated they had proper and efficient control equipment in place. RAPCA was involved with testing the emissions however, the company disputed RAPCA’s tests.

Notification letters were mailed to 800 Greene County homeowners regarding the need to connect to sanitary sewer by Sept. 1, 1995.

In 1994 the board passed a resolution taking no action regarding the burning of liquid hazardous waste at Southwestern Portland Cement Company.

The requirement for plumbers to be bonded in the amount of $1,000 was removed from the plumbing regulations.

HUP Kiix Tattoo and Piercing, Yellow Springs, license to operate was suspended for 15 working days for performing a tongue piercing on a minor without parental consent.

Kim’s Oriental Restaurant was closed for one week and placed on probation. Kim’s Oriental was sold.

Dragon City Restaurant, Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, was placed on probation for two months with unannounced inspections to take place every two weeks.

China Buffet, Fairborn, was closed for 37 days.

Great Wall Restaurant’s food service license was suspended for 45 days pending completion of a sanitation training program.

Diseases in the ‘90s

A person with an active TB case refused to isolate himself or herself. Under 3707.08 the board declared the individual be quarantined. The law allows the board to restrict the person to his or her residence or other suitable place, prohibit entrance or exit without written permission to prevent contact with individuals not exposed to the disease, and enforce such restrictive measures as are prescribed by the department. The patient was admitted to Greene Memorial Hospital and released. There were 12 cases of active TB in 1990.

Reports of cancer clusters occurred sporadically. In these instances, Ohio Department of Health was consulted.

Hepatitis B vaccine was introduced.

Two cases of Lyme disease were reported in 1991.

School districts were reporting outbreaks of head lice in early 1991 with several families unable to afford treatment. The health district provided the medicated shampoo.

The health district offered tetanus shots during the 1997 Greene County Fair.

Health education

In 1991, two billboards were approved to celebrate Public Health Day.

The health district began 15-minute segments on WBZI Radio weekly and a once a month broadcast on WCLR.

By Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell is the health commissioner for Greene County Public Health. Laurie Fox, public information officer for Greene County Public Health, contributed to this column.

