Trick-or-treat on across Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Communities across the county are making their trick-or-treat plans after the state released Halloween guidance last week.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Responsible RestartOhio: Celebrating Halloween document advises families to determine COVID-19 risks levels in their county — through the Ohio Public Health Advisory System — as they make decisions about Halloween activities. Currently, Greene County is at a Level 2 (orange), indicating increased exposure and spread of the virus.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to use caution and plan ahead for Halloween festivities,” the document begins. “Decisions on whether to participate should be made by local communities, individuals, and parents/ guardians.”

The state’s guidance lists recommended best practices for parents and guardians, community members, and operators of events and attractions. Guidelines can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov and will be reassessed and updated as necessary leading up to Halloween.

Under general guidance, recommendations include avoiding hayrides, haunted houses and large, in-person parties. Families are encouraged to consider socially-distant activities like drive-through trick-or-treat events, drive-by costume contests, leaving treats for friends and neighbors, decorating at home and hiding treats to find, or attending parties virtually.

All are encouraged to wear facial coverings, carry hand sanitizer, and stay six feet away from others when out of the house.

Parents who are taking their children trick-or-treating are advised to limit the number of houses visited, encourage children to stay as far away from treat-givers as possible, hold bags for smaller children, sanitize candy wrappers once home, allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats, and talk to their doctor first if their child is considered high-risk.

Treat-giving neighbors are encouraged to wear facial coverings and maintain social distance, refrain from letting children pick their own candy, set out hand sanitizer, and consider placing treats in their driveway or finding other creative ways to distribute candy, like sliding pieces down PVC pipe or hanging treats on a fence.

Here’s a list of trick-or-treat plans set in Greene County as of this week.

Beavercreek

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

“This year is no different, UNLESS…an order from the Governor, State Public Health Department or Greene County Public Health would be received banning trick or treat,” the City of Beavercreek posted on its Facebook page. “It is highly recommended that all CDC guidelines and recommendations are followed for a night hopefully full of fun, candy and good scares!”

Bellbrook

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

City officials ask residents to be mindful of children on neighborhood streets.

Cedarville

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Fairborn

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, rain or shine

“The only change to this event would be if an order came from the Governor, State Public Health Department, or the Greene County Public Health Department which banned trick-or-treat from taking place,” the City of Fairborn said on Facebook. “We know that each family is different so please do what you feel is comfortable for you and your kids. We do recommend that all CDC guidelines and recommendations are followed for both trick-or-treaters, and those passing out candy. We want everyone to have a night full of fun and lots of candy.”

Jamestown

6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Xenia

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, rain or shine

If there is severe, dangerous weather, the date will be pushed to 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

“We encourage families to keep safety in mind regarding social distancing, wearing masks, and safely wiping down candy wrappers upon arriving home,” said Christina Schaefer, city spokesperson. “Anyone distributing candy is encouraged to provide it in an alternative manner i.e. placing treats on porch steps or a table outside and asking children to only take one.”

Yellow Springs

Saturday, Oct. 31 drive-through event

The Yellow Springs Village Council and Miami Township Fire-Rescue are planning to host a drive-through trick-or-treat event at the new fire station on Saturday, Oct. 31. The fire department will partner with the police department and other local agencies to offer kids candy, spooks, and possibly hand sanitizer. Details are forthcoming.

File photo Children dressed up for Fairborn Primary School’s trunk-or-treat event in 2019. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_fpstrunk1.jpg File photo Children dressed up for Fairborn Primary School’s trunk-or-treat event in 2019.

ODH releases Halloween safety guidelines

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

