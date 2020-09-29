Greene CATS keeping riders safe

XENIA — Greene CATS Public Transit is taking safety precautions to keep transportation readily available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today the Ohio Public Transit Association (OPTA) is launching Ride Easy Ohio, a campaign highlighting safety initiatives to maintain public transportation as a safe and viable option during the pandemic.

“Safety remains a top priority for public transportation providers,” Greene CATS officials said in a press release.

Throughout the state of Ohio, transit systems are taking significant steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the release stated. Best practices include wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing when possible, cleaning and sanitizing vehicles and facilities, practicing safe hygiene, and employee self-monitoring.

In addition, transit systems are working closely with local and state health agencies to develop policies and procedures in conjunction with guidelines issued by governing municipalities.

“An ever-increasing number of riders are using Greene CATS for their essential trips. We encourage you to join them. Be assured we are taking every precaution possible to make your ride safe,” said Ken Collier, executive director for Greene CATS.

Public transit has played a vital role during the pandemic.

“Ohioans can ride easy knowing public transit systems will continue prioritizing the safety and well-being of passengers and employees,” the release said.

For more information about Ride Easy Ohio, visit the Ohio Needs Transit Ride Easy Ohio website at www.ohioneedstransit.org/ride-easy-ohio

OPTA is the primary advocate for public transportation in Ohio. The association provides leadership, resources, training, support, technical assistance, media outreach, public engagement, and governmental relations services to public and private transit agencies and businesses across the state.

