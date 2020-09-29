Certain fun during uncertain times

XENIA — More than 350 tables of vintage and modern toys will be on display in Xenia Saturday, Oct. 3.

On the heels of a successful event in May, Route 68 Promotions is hosting the Great Ohio Toy Show at the Greene County Fairgrounds, featuring three buildings full of “wonderful childhood memories that you can own again,” according to Rob and Danielle Eldridge, owners of Route 68 Toys and Route 68 Promotions. Dealers from all over the country will showcase their items during the family friendly event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Eldridges said the spring show at the fairgrounds — the only show of its kind at that time in the country during the COVID pandemic — had a record crowd with no complaints or issues with Greene County Public Health. The plans will be the same for this October show, they said in a release. A safe event will be the focus with large aisles for social distancing.

For more information, visit The Great Ohio Toy Show on Facebook, call 937 -903-5607 or visit Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles at 68 S. Detroit St., in Xenia.