Dropping off ballots

Submitted photo
U.S. Congressman Mike Turner (R-Dayton) accompanied his parents, Ray and Vivian, when they dropped off their ballots at the Greene County Board of Elections. Turner was there to show the ease and safety of voting absentee and returning ballots.
