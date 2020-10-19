Schools monitoring county COVID status

XENIA — A pair of area schools pivoted to a new plan while others are monitoring the situation after Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Greene County was elevated to Level Three — red status — with regards to COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 19 Beavercreek City Schools will transition to a blended learning model, according to a post on the district’s website. Students who are currently attending classes in-person will attend two days a week based on the first letter of their last name.

Students with the last name A-K will attend Monday and Wednesday, while students with the last name L-Z will attend Tuesday and Thursday. The days that students are not scheduled to attend school will be remote learning days.

“We anticipate that we will remain in this model for at least two weeks,” the post indicated.

There will be no changes for students already on the virtual learning plan.

District transportation services and food service will continue as scheduled for students attending in person on their assigned days. Parents will receive a separate communication regarding meal service options for students on their remote learning days.

The post also indicated that all extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled unless students receive direct communication indicating otherwise.

Cedarville will begin its red plan with a half-day schedule for K-12 students each day. Superintendent Chad Mason hopes it doesn’t last long.

“We will re-evaluate next Thursday when numbers come out again and also evaluate our local numbers here,” he said. “Our red plan was never meant to be a long term plan. We hope to be in full days ASAP.”

Xenia will not shift to an alternate plan right now.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, but are not making a change at this time,” Communications Coordinator Kristy Creel said. “Students will remain with their current learning model, which is either full-time remote or full-time in person instruction.”

Bellbrook Superintendent Dr. Doug Cozad said the current mode of instruction will remain in place as well.

Greeneview administrators were expected to meet Friday to discuss the next steps, but Superintendent Isaac Seevers didn’t anticipate any immediate action.

”As of this week, my discussions with the health department did not indicate that a change was needed at Greeneview,” he said.

