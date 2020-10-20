Cedarville, Cedar Cliff schools hosting family math night

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University students will meet with Cedar Cliff Elementary School children and their parents for the third annual Family Math Night from 5-9 p.m. today.

The event, which will be conducted virtually, is open to Cedar Cliff Elementary families and the surrounding community. Children in grades kindergarten through fifth are encouraged to participate.

Dr. Lori Ferguson, assistant professor of education at Cedarville University, said the virtual format is in line with the university’s Caring Well. Staying Well. protocols. The event allows students and parents the opportunity to work through math games, puzzles, and problems to help them with their overall math studies.

In the past, Family Math Night took place in stations in the Cedar Cliff Elementary cafeteria.

“Family math night is really meant to get the parents involved in solving math things with their kids,” Ferguson said.

The gathering was motivated by a desire in the school of education to provide new ways for students to engage in environments beyond the classroom.

“One of the other Cedar Cliff professors had a family literature night with a school that we partner with in Xenia,” Ferguson said. “I thought it would be a great idea to try to do a similar event for math.”

Ferguson hopes that the surrounding homeschool community will also benefit from the math night.

“The event is mainly for students who attend the school,” she said, “but homeschool families in the community are more than welcome to join our event.”

Cedar Cliff has hosted a homeschool mathematics day in the past, but that was a student-only event. However, this year’s homeschool math day was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the plans are still being finalized, Virtual Family Math Night is sure to be an interactive evening of educational learning and family fun.

