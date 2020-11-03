Perales leads commission race

XENIA — Rick Perales is leading in the Greene County commission race.

Board of Elections results as of 9:48 p.m. Tuesday showed the current Republican state rep besting his opponent 41,905 votes to 26,261 votes. The results aren’t final and won’t be certified until Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Democrat Colin James Morrow, Fairborn’s deputy mayor, challenged Perales in the race. Morrow, 52, ran on his military, civilian, and city council experience, as well as his promise to bring fresh ideas and different leadership to the board.

An official win would mean Perales would be returning to the commission. The 61-year-old Beavercreek native representing the 73rd House District won’t be a new face in Greene County.

Perales served as mayor of the City of Beavercreek from 2002 to 2003, then as Greene County commissioner from 2005 until he was elected to the Ohio House in 2013. He will be term-limited at the end of his fourth term.

The campaign may be over now, but Perales has said he is ready to get to work. In a candidate questionnaire from this newspaper, he listed the major issues facing the county: the budget, county jail, infrastructure, social services, and COVID-19.

Perales has also said he will use his military background — and his knowledge of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — to make an impact on the board and in the county.

Perales served in the United States Air Force, and also as commander of the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron on base. He was the community representative during BRAC 2005, and while in the House has led legislative efforts focusing on veterans, military members and their families. Perales said he also advocated for locating the Space Command Headquarters at WPAFB. He was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2010.

The former — and now potentially future — commissioner would take office Jan. 2, 2021, replacing outgoing Commissioner Bob Glaser.

