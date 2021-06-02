Deadlines approaching for block party and parade

Deadlines are fast approaching for spots in the Fairborn 2021 July 3 block party and July 4 parade. Interested vendors should grab their spots by June 17 for the parade and June 21 for the block party. Any applications received after those dates will incur a late fee.

Application brochures for space at the annual events can be found at the Chamber of Commerce building located at 12 N. Central Ave, as well as the Fairborn library, Foy’s Variety Store, Hollon Flowers and the city government building.

The first two vehicles in the parade are free of charge. Each additional vehicle is $50.

Block party booths are 22 feet long by 10 feet wide. The cost for each is $75 without electric or $85 with electric. Special pricing is available for non-profits and Fairborn businesses. Contact Jamie Brauer at fairborn4th@aol.com or call 937-672-1928.

Applications may be found online at the city of Fairborn website under Parks and Recreation, on the “Festivals and Parades” webpage.

The block party will take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. The parade starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday July 4.