Greene County CIC awards grants

XENIA — The Greene County Community Improvement Corporation recently awarded $25,000 to five local non-profit organizations.

The CIC partnered with the Greene County Port Authority, and the Greene County Department of Development to offer the grant program to local non-profits. The Program was created to aid non-profits with critical funding requests and to supplement other programs at local, state, and federal levels.

The five non-profits awarded grants were: Toward Independence; Roads to Recovery; Glenn Helen Association; The Riding Center Association; and The Caring Place.

There were 15 applicants for this year’s program.

“We are very happy with the applications we received this year,” said Eric Henry, Greene County director of development. “Non-profit organizations are essential for a strong and resilient Greene County, and these five, in particular, are doing some amazing work.”

The Greene County commissioners challenged the Department of Development with creating a program to help non-profit organizations after receiving feedback from Greene County citizens. This year’s grant marks the third time that grants have been awarded to local non-profits through this program.

Funding originates with the Greene County Port Authority, which collects revenue from user fees associated with conduit financing for projects such as the REACH center, the Greene County Combined Health District, and PACE financing for The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

“Not many Port Authorities take their revenue and invest it back into the people and organizations that make their communities great, but we do,” said John Finlay, port authority chair. “This is a terrific program to be a part of and we hope it continues for a long time.”

Funding for future years will be dependent upon revenue collected from Port Authority projects.