Xenia man sentenced to 2 years in jail

DAYTON — A Xenia man was sentenced to jail for Social Security fraud, and making false statements regarding theft from a local church.

Charles Edward Severt Jr., 52, was sentenced in federal court to 24 months in prison for stealing more than $370,000 in disability benefits and for making false statements related to stealing $20,000 from a Xenia church.

According to court documents, in connection with his application for disability benefits, Severt stated that he had not worked since 2010 as the result of a shooting. In reality, Severt had been working since at least 2014 in the tree trimming business, according to a release from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Severt also stated under oath that his license as an investment advisor was suspended for not reporting income from flipping houses, the release said. Court documents indicate Severt was banned for life by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for stealing $20,000 from a church in Xenia.

Severt was indicted and arrested in March 2021. As part of his sentence, Severt will pay more than $370,000 in restitution.

Kenneth L. Parker, United States attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announced the sentence imposed Tuesday by Senior U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice. Special Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Landry is representing the United States in this case, which was investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, Chicago Field Division, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service.