GMS names December students of month

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School recently announced its December students of the month.

Recognized were Megan Combs (seventh grade); Jaycie Christian (sixth grade); Kolton Dearth (fifth grade); and Natalie Holtvogt (fourth grade).

The school sent the following information about each student.

Combs — She works hard in each class. She is always cheerful in class and willing to help others. Combs goes out of her way to encourage others and make the classroom enjoyable.

Christian — She is an absolute pleasure and joy to have in class. She is diligent, respectful, and always goes above and beyond with anything that she does. Her love of reading is commendable, and she is also seen as a positive role model to her peers.

Dearth — He is a student who always gives his best effort and strives to make himself better. He is kind to his classmates and teachers and is a great addition to the classroom. Dearth is a great role model for his classmates.

Holtvogt — She is always willing to work hard, pays attention in class, is kind and respectful to others. She is a conscientious student who is always responsible, prepared for class, asks questions when needed, turns in all her work and helps others without being asked. Overall she is a model Ram who is respectful, responsible, and reflective.