Submitted photo
Brenda Smallwood, executive director of Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority presents Cassandra Campbell a $1,000 OHAC “William F. Gandert” Scholarship to continue her education in nursing. The scholarship is one of the three given in the State of Ohio for 2022.
