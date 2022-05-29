Greeneview Middle School announces students of month

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School recently named its May students of the month.

Recognized were Rylee Queary (seventh grade); Cooper Guess (sixth grade); Bryson Lovin (fifth grade) and Brantley Reed (fourth grade).

The school sent the following information about each student.

Queary — Rylee is always helpful and will work hard to achieve her goals and stay on task. She finds ways to go beyond what is asked of her and do quality work as well as being easy to get along with. Rylee puts her best efforts into her sports and has her priorities aligned well.

Guess — Cooper is a hard worker and always comes to class on time, prepared, and ready to learn. Cooper always has a positive attitude and often volunteers to help his classmates.

Lovin — Bryson is a hard-working student who always puts forth his best effort. Bryson volunteers in class and is a good role model for his fellow fifth graders.

Reed — Brantley is a hard-working student who takes his school work seriously. He has demonstrated good citizenship with his willingness to help his fellow classmates. Brantley is also active in extracurricular activities outside of school but does not let this interfere with the quality of his school work.

